A&M-Texarkana Hosts 4th Annual African American Read-In

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Department of Literature, Composition, Media, and Communication will host the 4th Annual African American Read-In on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the University Center lobby. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to attend the event in recognition of Black History Month.

The National African American Read-In, established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. The read in is designed to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month, and has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.

This year’s event is organized by Dr. Jaime Cantrell, Assistant Professor of English at TAMUT. It is co-sponsored by the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education, the PATH mentorship program for African American males, A Lady’s PATH, and the TAMUT Program for Literature, Composition, and Mass Communication.

More about the NCTE African American Read-In can be found at https://ncte.org/get-involved/african-american-read-in/

