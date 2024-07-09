A&M-Texarkana Master of Social Work Program Receives CSWE Accreditation

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has received notice that the university’s Master of Science in Social Work (MSW) program has received accreditation from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). The university was informed of the accreditation status on July 8, 2024. The accreditation is for a period of 8 years and is retroactive for all graduates.

“Texas A&M University -Texarkana couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the accreditation of our Master’s in Social Work program,” said Dr. Melinda Arnold, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We look forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Texarkana and the East Texas region—and beyond. Our faculty work tirelessly in preparing students to be the consummate professionals who take on the challenges of the communities in which we live.”

Dr. Heather McKnight, Dean of the university’s College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services added, “Earning CSWE initial accreditation for our Master of Social Work (MSW) program is a pivotal moment for A&M-Texarkana. Accreditation proves our commitment to quality, rigor, and the tenets of the Social Work profession. Thank you to our students, alumni, faculty, staff, community leaders, and university leadership for their support, advocacy, and hard work throughout the accreditation process.”

“This is an important day for our program,” said Program Director and Associate Professor Dr. Kristine Yells. “There is a critical need for social workers throughout the region. This accreditation means that our graduates can take the national exam, become a licensed master social worker (LMSW), and begin accruing hours towards their full clinical licensure (LCSW). I would like to personally thank the social work faculty for their hard work, and thank the community advisory board, students, and graduates for their support, encouragement, and advocacy.”

For additional information about the social work program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana please contact Dr. Kristine Yells, Director, at kyells@tamut.edu or visit www.tamut.edu/academic-programs.



