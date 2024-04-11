A&M-Texarkana Program for Learning and Community Engagement Presents Scott Dikkers of TheOnion.com

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will host guest lecturer Scott Dikkers as its spring keynote speaker on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Scott Dikkers is the founder of the satire website theOnion.com and will be speaking about theOnion as transformative text. The theme of this year’s PLACE series is “Transformative Texts: Personal Responsibility.”

The lecture will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Eagle Hall, located on the first floor of the University Center building. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

“Transformative texts are those texts that change the way we think or feel about things,” said Dr. Doug Julien, Professor of English at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “Sometimes the texts are old. Sometimes they’re new. We chose Scott Dikkers as our spring speaker because he had a broad appeal, both to our academic community and the greater community at large. The event is open to the public and we hope to have a good crowd on hand to hear him speak.”

For more information about the event contact Administrative Coordinator Christy Watson at cwatson@tamut.edu. To learn more about the Program for Learning and Community Engagement visit www.tamut.edu/place.



