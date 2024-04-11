Texarkana Calls for Public Art Proposals

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District has issued a call for proposals from individuals or organizations interested in creating art downtown for the community to enjoy.

Public art is vital in building a dynamic city and encourages cross-cultural dialogue. This call for art will allow regional or local artists up to $4,000 for each project. Proposals should include contact information, a rendering of the proposed project, a resume of past works and a cover letter.

The Texarkana Arts & Historic district committee is looking for proposals that include iron or wood sculptures, interactive art, installations, landscape architecture, community art or murals. All proposals must be submitted on or before Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

For more information or to submit your proposal please contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov.

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is a collaborative regional marketing initiative focused on historic downtown Texarkana. District partners include Main Street Texarkana, the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, the Texarkana Museums System, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, check out www.visittexarkanadistrict.com.