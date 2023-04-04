A&M-Texarkana to Host Presentation “Green Energy. Solar Energy and Solar Farms in East Texas”

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host Helen Brauner, Vice President, Business Development of Lightsource BP for a presentation on green energy on Monday, April 10. Titled “Green Energy- Solar Industry and Solar Farms in East Texas,” the presentation will take place at noon in Eagle Hall, inside the University Center Building on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

Lightsource BP is a subsidiary of British Petroleum specializing in clean energy and renewable energy options. Lightsource BP operates solar farms around the globe. As a developer, owner, and operator of large-scale solar projects across the globe, Lightsource BP believes in the centrality of innovation in driving better outcomes for our business.

Topics covered during the presentation will include

• Overview of US solar industry – growth, markets, customers, types of jobs available

• Overview of Lightsource BP – solar portfolio, customers, commitment to “Responsible Solar” (biodiversity, pollinator habitats, agrivoltaics, community engagement)

• Solar in Texas – installed capacity, projected growth, benefits to the state

• Case Studies – Impact Solar

This event is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be served at the event. Anyone interested in attending the discussion should reply via email to Dr. Joy Cooper at joy.cooper@tamut.edu.

