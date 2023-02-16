TMS to Host Dinner Exploring Soul Food in Southern Culture at P. J. Ahern Home

Advertisement



Many of the dishes we enjoy in the South have their roots in African American culture. Join the Texarkana Museums System (TMS) at the P. J. Ahern Home on Saturday, February 25, 6:00-7:30 p.m. for an evening of food and history exploring the question, “Appreciation or Appropriation? Soul Food in Southern Culture.” Guests will enjoy a combination of traditional dishes and modern interpretations catered by Dre’Licious Dishes. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are just $40 each or $30 for TMS Members. Deadline is Thursday, February 23. For more information or to register, please contact TMS at 903-793-4831 or visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

American cuisine is a patchwork quilt of foods and the food heritage of numerous cultures. Many traditional dishes have evolved to become part of the larger culture of the nation. Soul Food is a unique cuisine developed by African Americans in the Southern United States. Over time, many of the quintessential dishes associated with Soul Food have become staples on dining tables throughout the South. This merging of traditions has often created controversy when identifying what makes up Southern cuisine.

“Is it Soul Food or Southern Food? Can you take a traditional dish, change it, and make it something new while still acknowledging the culture from which it originated?” asks TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “This is the gist of what we want to discuss, all while we enjoy those dishes.”



Guests will be served traditional fare alongside twists on those foods catered by Andre Watson of Dre’Licious Dishes. Dinner will be served at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street, in Texarkana on Saturday, February 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 each or $30 for TMS Members and are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

The Texarkana Museums System is a non-profit humanities organization that consists of the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, Ace of Clubs House, and P. J. Ahern Home, all located in historic downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS offers events, programs, and exhibitions year-round. Join us all year for special Sesquicentennial programs honoring Texarkana heritage. For more information about this or upcoming events, please visit us on Facebook, refer to our calendar at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org, or call 903-793-4831. For a list of upcoming Sesquicentennial events, visit Facebook.com/Txk150.

