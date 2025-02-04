A&M-Texarkana to Host Program Titled Changing America: The Spirit and The Strands of Sixties Activism

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning and Community Engagement (PLACE) will host a lecture titled Changing America: The Spirit and The Strands of Sixties Activism. The lecture will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Eagle Hall on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature Dr. Derek Buckaloo, Howard Hall Professor of History at Coe College. In terms of activism and community engagement, there is no more famous era than the Sixties. However, in many ways this fame has also buried that era in myths that often obscure a clear understanding of the period as a moment in American history that, very oddly, comes after another very different mythologized era- the Fifties. In reconsidering these two eras and their relationship with each other one can see how the spirit of the Sixties both grew from and encountered elements of 1950’s America. One can also see how Sixties activism, in the form of various strands, continues to unfold across decades of American culture, right down to our own time.

Dr. Derek Buckaloo was born and raised in Washington State. A graduate of Stanford University where he majored in International Relations, Dr. Buckaloo completed his Ph.D. in History at Emory University in 2002. He has taught at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for 23 years, where he has served as a department chair, taught a broad range of courses including The American War in Vietnam, Native American History, America in the 1960s, and May Term travel courses to Vietnam. He has researched and published on a wide variety of topics related to the Vietnam War, modern American politics, and film.

Thursday’s event will feature a pasta and salad meal from Joe’s Pizza and Pasta for the first 80 people. The food will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning shortly thereafter. For more information about this or other PLACE events, please email Dr. Michael Perri at mperry@tamut.edu.



