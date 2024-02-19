A&M-Texarkana Unveils Details of New RRCU Athletics Complex to be Constructed on the A&M-Texarkana Campus

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas – Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Red River Credit Union gathered with university students, faculty, staff, and community members to reveal the details of the new RRCU Athletics Complex to be built on the university’s campus near Bringle Lake. The new facility will include baseball and softball fields, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, and beach volleyball courts, as well as a food court event center, ticket booth, and a sports performance center.

“This is a transformational day in the life of our university. We are privileged to communicate some details about the new RRCU Athletics Complex at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “The impact of this facility for our athletic teams, student body, and the community at large is simply incalculable. From helping to recruit elite athletes to bolstering the student life experience on campus to providing a venue for community and youth sports events, the RRCU Athletics Complex will play a prominent role in the continued growth and development of our athletics programs and the university community as a whole. We are beyond thankful for the support of Red River Credit Union and their commitment not just to our university, but to the greater Texarkana region as well. This is truly a great time to be an A&M-Texarkana Eagle.”

“Today’s unveiling of the new RRCU Athletics Complex marks a significant milestone for Texas A&M University-Texarkana and its athletics department” said A&M-Texarkana Director of Athletics Michael Galvan. “This collaboration is a product of having a university with a commitment to serving its region and having university partners who understand that responsibility and are equally committed to the success of the institution and the community at large. February 16th, 2024, marks a significant day in the history of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

“Red River is thrilled to partner with Dr. Alexander and Texas A&M Texarkana in its new RRCU Athletic Complex,” said Brad Baily, RRCU President/CEO. “Giving back to the community and helping our members simultaneously is a win-win for us. RRCU is proud and excited to be a part of the success of TAMUT.”

The A&M-Texarkana athletic department is poised to go through a significant expansion over the course of the next two academic years. Competitive cheer and dance will join the athletic program in the fall of 2024 along with coed varsity esports and beach volleyball. The fall 2025 semester will bring the addition of men’s and women’s golf, bowling, and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams to campus, effectively doubling the 11 intercollegiate sports currently offered.

Construction on the new RRCU Athletics Complex is expected to begin later this spring, and there are individual sponsorship and naming opportunities available for facilities within the RRCU Athletics Complex. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact LeAnne Wright, Vice President for University Advancement, at lwright@tamut.edu.