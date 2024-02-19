Sponsor

James Fowler, age 83, of New Boston, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2024, at his residence. Mr. Fowler was born April 4, 1940, in West Monroe, Louisiana to Sam Jr. and Pat Fowler. He was retired from Red River Army Depot as a Management Analyst, a veteran of the US Army, and a member of the New Boston First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beth Fowler of New Boston, Texas; one daughter, Becky Anthony and husband Manuel of Chandler, Oklahoma; one son, Scott Fowler and Darlene of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda Sanders and Brad, Caitlin King, Mike Anthony and Rose, Lisa Anthony; ten great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ann Joyner of Omaha, Texas; one brother, Steve Fowler and Karen of Malakoff, Texas; and numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the New Boston First Baptist Church with Dr. Patrick Hunter and Rev. Matt Graves officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chambers Hospice, 1941 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or Antioch Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, New Boston.