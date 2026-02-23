Amazon Selects Northwest Louisiana for Major Data Center Investment

SPONSOR

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) announced Monday that Amazon will build a data center in Northwest Louisiana, a project company leaders are calling the most significant economic development win the region has seen in a generation.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon in Shreveport with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Susan Bourgeois, AWS Vice President Roger Wehner, and other state and local officials in attendance.

SWEPCO President and Chief Operating Officer Brett Mattison said the project will bring new utility infrastructure upgrades that benefit the company’s customers while supporting Amazon’s data center operations.

“When more companies invest here, the cost of the electric system is shared more widely, contributing to long-term rate stability for all customers,” Mattison said.

According to SWEPCO, all costs associated with the new facilities will be fully covered by Amazon and will not be passed on to existing residential or business customers. Under Louisiana Public Service Commission oversight, project-specific improvements including substations, transmission lines, and specialized equipment will be funded by Amazon.

The investment is expected to bring economic growth, jobs, and tax revenue to the region. STACK Infrastructure will help Amazon build the data center campus to support AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing.

SWEPCO officials said the project builds on ongoing grid modernization efforts. Since 2025, SWEPCO crews have inspected more than 80,000 utility poles, replaced over 18,000, and trimmed nearly 1,300 line miles of trees.

“Companies like Amazon choose communities where they see real momentum, a talented workforce, and a utility partner ready to deliver world-class infrastructure,” Mattison said. “Northwest Louisiana offers all of that and more.”

Paul Pratt, SWEPCO’s Vice President of Customer Experience and New Business Development, noted that reliable energy infrastructure is a key factor companies evaluate when choosing investment locations.

For more information, visit SWEPCO.com/ready or NLEP.org/AWS.