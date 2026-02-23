Seven Schools to Compete in Annual Roy “Doc” Walker Track Meet Thursday

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Arkansas School District will host the annual Roy “Doc” Walker Relays on Thursday, February 26, at Razorback Stadium.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., featuring girls’ long jump, discus, and pole vault, along with boys’ triple jump, high jump, and shot put. The 3200-meter run will start at 3:45 p.m., with all remaining running events beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Seven schools will compete in the meet: Arkansas High, Magnolia, Pine Bluff, Ashdown, Lafayette County, Mineral Springs, and Glenbrook High School.

SPONSOR

The relays honor Roy “Doc” Walker, who spent 35 years coaching in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. He coached 21 years at Booker T. Washington High School and 14 years at Arkansas High School. As head track coach at Arkansas High, Walker led the team to three consecutive state championships from 1978 to 1980 and a state runner-up finish in 1981.

Walker was known for developing track and field talent while emphasizing his “Three D’s” philosophy: Discipline, Dedication, and Desire.

The district renamed the Hog Relays in Walker’s honor in 1991. In 2000, he became the first recipient of the “Honors Boulevard” recognition at Hobo Jungle Park, where a boulevard was named after him.

Admission to the event is $5.