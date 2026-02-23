Dr. Lloyd Jackson Joins Prestigious Educational Leadership Fellowship Program

SPONSOR

Texarkana Arkansas School District Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson has been selected to participate in the fifth cohort of The Promise Network Fellowship at the Southern Education Foundation.

Jackson was chosen from a competitive pool of educational leaders. The selection committee recognized his leadership and commitment to addressing systemic challenges and improving student outcomes across the district.

“On behalf of the Texarkana Arkansas School District Board of Directors, we are extremely proud of Dr. Jackson for being selected to participate in The Promise Network Fellowship,” said Board President Larry Manley. “This recognition speaks to his strong leadership and unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for all students.”

The Promise Network Fellowship is designed to support and advance educational equity by bringing together leaders committed to strengthening public education systems and expanding opportunities for students in their communities.

“I am honored to be selected for The Promise Network Fellowship,” Jackson said. “This opportunity will allow me to collaborate with other educational leaders who are deeply committed to equity and student success. I look forward to leveraging innovative ideas and strengthened strategies to further enhance the work already happening across our district.”