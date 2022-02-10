Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Announcement

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Arkansas is pleased to announce the hiring of Lenor Teague as the new director of the Animal Care & Adoption Center (ACAC). Lenor was appointed as director on September 20, 2021. Lenor has been an employee of the city since December of 2018 and has 15 years of management experience where she displayed great

results as a leader and manger. Since her hiring there has been much change with the ACAC, including the continuation of construction of a new adoption center and many renovations to the existing facilities. Even though this transition period has not been easy, we look forward to the future rewards that these changes will bring to our shelter and the community. Our Shelter/Adoption Center also needs donations for adoptions, and

food for our animals. Lenor has hired new staff and is currently reaching out to our community to improve our services. You can contact Lenor at (870-773-6388) for anything pertaining to the Animal Care and Adoption Center.

