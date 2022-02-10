Advertisement

Khanios Treehouse & Universal Vibe Present ‘Building Chef Keys’ Fundraiser hosted by The DAPPER at Park Place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 4 pm- until close! This fundraiser is being held for us to come together and build up Keyon and support him in getting his brick and mortar business to continue to feed us all the amazing food he’s known for as well as expand himself and his brand! There will be vendors, live entertainment, flame flow artists, food, drinks, and more. 100% of the proceeds go to building Chef Keys.

