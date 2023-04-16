Annual Girl Empowerment Day A Roaring Success

Advertisement



Venture Watson, TASD Coach and former Mrs. Arkansas, has done it again! After creating Girl Empowerment Day just a few years ago as a way to offer support, encouragement and a safe place for local middle school girls to come together, her 2023 event held Saturday, April 15th was a raging success. With support from several local businesses, community members, volunteers and other students from the TASD district, 130 teens were able to come together to enjoy a fun filled day with women from across the community.

“I do this so they have a safe place. So they know that they are supported, valued and encouraged,” said Venture. The girls had several events that they were able to take part of during their time at Arkansas Middle School this past Saturday. As they arrived students received a Girl Empowerment Day T-Shirt, a swag bag, and were greeted by DJ Hollygrove in the Gymnasium where girls were able to dance around, visit with friends, and sit down for a formal introduction with Watson and guest speakers. Students were also able to win several raffles throughout the day for special prizes that were donated by community members.

Advertisement

Throughout the day students were able to create their very own Charcuterie Boards with a local caterer, sit with several female members of the community to ask questions and receive advice from women without fear of judgement, create their very own vision boards, participate in several races, do yoga and so much more. Throughout the day the girls were able to feel safe, secure and supported by the volunteers, while having a safe place to feel encouraged, and receive advice on how to set high goals for their futures!

Community members came together to donate their time, as well as food, prizes and more! If you are interested in offering your support for next years girl empowerment day please contact Mrs. Venture Watson at Venture.Watson@tasd7.net