Advertisement

Gerald “Jerry” Walraven, 78, died on April 7, 2023.

Mr. Walraven was born on September 21, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to W.A. Walraven and Hazell Hunter.

He dedicated most of his working life to multiple law enforcement agencies, totaling over 45 years of service to multiple communities. He was an all-around cowboy and enjoyed spending any free time he had fishing. Most importantly, he was loved by his family and all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

Mr. Walraven is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Kayley Krebs.

Survivors include two daughters, Teri Halliburton and husband Blaine of Benton, AR., and Krystal Krebs of Grandview, TX.; five grandchildren, Hayley Krebs, Zachary Ross, Gregory Krebs, Victoria Halliburton, and Olivia Gratz; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Nash

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

