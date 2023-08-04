Annual Salsa Contest for Gateway Farmers Market

⚠️ Who’s ready for a Salsa Showdown?! 🌶️🍅
Coming August 12th, 2023 at 10am, Gateway Farmers Market will be hosting our 1st annual Salsa Showdown Contest.
SATURDAY – AUGUST 12TH – 10:00 AM
Mild Salsa – Hot Salsa – Specialty Salsa
Prizes for: 1st Place – 2nd Place – 3rd Place – Best All Around Salsa
‼️ Rules ‼️
•You must fill out an entry form on our website. https://www.thegatewayfarmersmarket.com/
❖Salsa contest is open to anyone.
❖All salsa must be homemade.
❖All safe food handling and canning processes must be followed per the Arkansas Homemade Food Production Guidelines.
❖Production of Salsa requires the use of ADH approved recipes (attached), evaluated by a Process Authority, or use of a calibrated pH meter. A pH meter is available on Amazon, or other retailers online.
❖ Salsa jars must be heat treated to kill vegetative cells and lids must be sealed.
❖Contestants must supply one (1) pint of salsa for judges.
❖A label with Name, address, phone number must be affixed to the salsa jar.
❖All ingredients and pH must be listed on a label affixed to the salsa jar.
❖Contestants may enter each category.
❖Salsa will be judged on appearance, taste, aroma, and creativity.
❖Entries must be turned in on Tuesday, August 8th, 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, at the Gateway Farmers Market, 602 E. Jefferson.
❖Blind judging will begin on Saturday, August 12th at 10:00 AM at the Gateway Farmers Market and winners will be announced shortly after contest has ended.
❖Contestants must be present to win.
❖For additional information please email info@thegatewayfarmersmarket.com or contact
Market Manager – Cindy Gladden 903-824-0140