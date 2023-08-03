Texarkana Police Officer Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department for online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct.

Telvin Tydray Wilson, 31, was booked into the Bowie County, Texas, jail on Wednesday and bond has been set at $100,000. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, he was still in custody and being held in the fourth-floor jail at the Bi-State Justice Building in downtown Texarkana, court records show.

Booking records show Wilson is a resident of Texarkana, Texas, although he was employed across the state line in its sister city of Texarkana, Ark. The two cities are divided by the border between Texas and Arkansas and each has its own government and police department.

If found guilty of using the internet to solicit sex from a minor, Wilson faces two to ten years in prison.

This is a developing story. Continue to check TXK Today for updates.