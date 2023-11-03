Applications Now Open for the 2023 Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade

Sponsor

Main Street Texarkana is pleased to announce the 39th annual Christmas Parade in historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. This year’s theme is “150 Years of Texarkana.” Join us in wishing Texarkana Happy Birthday on December 4 at 7 p.m. and celebrate this milestone with the community! Want to enter a float? Applications are available online now at www.mainstreettexarkana.org. For more information, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441 or email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org.

“This year we are celebrating Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial, so the parade theme is 150 Years of Texarkana History,” says Main Street Texarkana director, Ina McDowell. “We are very excited to see how parade participants interpret this idea in their floats.”

The entry fee is $25. Parade entrants can elect to be judged in one of three categories or to enter a float for viewing only. Rules and details can be found on the 2023 Christmas Parade application, available now on the Main Street Texarkana website. Completed applications can be returned, with payment, to Main Street Texarkana, P.O. Box 631, Texarkana, TX-AR 75504 or dropped off in person at Logan Electric, 208 E Broad Street, Texarkana, AR 71854. The deadline for applications is November 22, 2023.

“We want to invite everyone to join us in wishing Texarkana a Happy Birthday,” continued McDowell. “It’s truly amazing to think that Texarkana has been around for a century and a half.”

The 2023 Christmas Parade takes place on December 4, beginning at 7 p.m., just 4 days before the 150th anniversary of the first sale of Texarkana city lots on December 8, 1873. The parade route curves around the Original City historic district and passes some of Texarkana’s oldest structures and most iconic sites.

Main Street Texarkana is an accredited 501 (c)3 non-profit organization affiliated with Main Street America. Main Street is dedicated to revitalizing and promoting historic downtown Texarkana by combining economic development with historic preservation. For more information about Main Street Texarkana’s activities, please visit our website, www.MainStreetTexarkana.org, or email Events@MainStreetTexarkana.org. Main Street is for everyone. Join us today!



