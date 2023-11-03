Hiring Red, White, and You!

Sponsor

On November 9, 2023, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas will host the Red, White, and You! Hiring Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Texarkana Convention Center, located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek in Texarkana, Texas. The first hour of the event, 10:00 – 11:00, is for Veterans and Veteran spouses only. The public is welcome to attend from 11:00 – 2:00.

The Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fair seeks to connect veterans and their spouses with employers who value the experience, discipline and other exceptional qualities inherent with a military background.

The statewide initiative is a joint effort of the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and TVC to address the employment needs of veterans returning to the workforce.

“Thank you to our Texas veterans who have served their nation proudly,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We are honored to again present statewide hiring events to connect veterans, service members, and their spouses with opportunities to showcase their skillsets and create meaningful careers.”

Visit http://bit.ly/3SHsAsb for more information and to view a list of over 90 participating employers and community resources. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.twc.texas.gov/veterans.

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs.