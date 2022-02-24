Apply Now for FREE Classes at the UA Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center offers FREE college credit to participating high schools. If a student is entering 11th or 12th-grade next school year at one of the following high schools, they can sign up now for UAHT Secondary Career Center classes. To apply, make an appointment with your high school counselor. The application deadline is July 1, 2022.
Participating schools include:
Arkansas High
Arkansas Virtual Academy
Blevins
Fouke
Genoa Central
Hope
Lafayette County
Nevada
Prescott
Spring Hill
The UAHT Secondary Career & Technical Education Center is an area secondary career center located on UA Texarkana Campus, Arkansas High School Campus in Texarkana, and the UA Hope campus. The Center provides area high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school at NO CHARGE. The Center’s curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum offerings by providing students with hands-on experiences in a variety of career fields taught by UAHT Faculty.
Programs of study include:
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (UA Hope campus only)
Industrial Maintenance Technology
Information Technology: Coding
General Health (Prerequisite for CNA and EMT)
Certified Nursing Assistant
Emergency Medical Technician
Welding – Basic & Construction
To schedule an Accuplacer exam, make an appointment with your high school counselor or career coach.
For more information visit www.uaht.edu/secondary-career-center, or contact Mikki Curtis, Director, at 870-722-8133 or mikki.curtis@uaht.edu.