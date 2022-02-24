Kenneth Moon

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Kenneth Royce Moon, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Moon was born November 10, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. Kenneth was a spiritual man in his final years and was passionate about his grandbabies. He also loved his dogs, Janie and Bruiser.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Loyce Moon; his brother, Michael Moon and one nephew, Jonathan Hill.

Survivors include four sons, Daniel Moon and wife, Savannah of Atlanta, Texas and Ryan Moon and fiancé Tanya Smith of Texarkana, Mark Todd Moon and Dave Hastings; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Sabrina Fette of Washington and Patty Moon of Texas; two nieces, Rachel Jones and Brandy Robinson along with other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

