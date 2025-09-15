Sponsor

Lois Lorraine Neal, age 94, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 12, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Neal was born to John and Myrtle Hartman on February 7, 1931, in Boise City, Oklahoma, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was the youngest of fourteen children. Lois was a retired Day Care worker and was employed with the Miller County Health Unit. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a loyal friend whose life reflected a faithful servant’s heart. She was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith. She gave of herself for her family, and her love for them was truly unconditional. Lois was an excellent cook, and her family enjoyed every meal she prepared with love, especially her homemade biscuits and brown gravy. Her children fondly remember days spent picking peas and pecans, sharing polk salad, and fishing on the riverbanks. Lois lived with a frugal nature, a lively sense of humor, and an outgoing personality, and she always spoke her mind. She was one of a kind, a Superwoman whose greatest mission was to help others. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Andy Neal and Jerry Neal, and one grandson, Shane Grant.

She is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Joe Ann Eckert of Texarkana, Arkansas, Janet and Billy Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Darlene Reed of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Timothy Neal of Texarkana, Arkansas; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Steve Harper officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

The Neal family would like to thank Dierksen Hospice, Samantha Cox, and Sonya for the love and care they gave to our mother during her illness.