Area Civil Air Patrol Cadets Recognized for Achievements

Civil Air Patrol’s 95th Composite Squadron, Texarkana, recognized the achievements of their cadets in a ceremony during their regular meeting on March 21, 2021, at their building located at the Texarkana, Ark airport. Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Program is aimed at molding today’s youth into tomorrow’s leaders.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Nathan Cox, received the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award, this milestone recognizes the cadet’s completion of the second phase of CAP’s Cadet Program. To earn this distinction, Cadet Cox had to demonstrate excellence in leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.

Lt. Col. Loren Ainsworth, the 95th’s Squadron Commander, presented the award to Cadet Cox. Ainsworth is a retired U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot and part of the Air Force Academy’s graduating class of 1970. Ainsworth commented that Cox’s achievement is the beginning of cadet’s career as a cadet officer. He mentioned that when a cadet achieves their “Mitchell award” it opens up opportunities for cadets to serve in leadership roles inside and outside of the squadron.

Cadet Cox began his membership in CAP in Nov. 2017, he is currently assigned as the squadron’s Cadet Commander and Cadet Aerospace Officer. He has also served as an element leader and Cadet First Sergeant.

Cox is a Sophomore at Legacy Academy where he plays basketball and runs track. Cadet Cox reportedly maintains a high GPA and has multiple athletic achievements to include top finishes in state track meets.

Lt. Col. Ainsworth, also presented the squadron with Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Excellence Award. This award is earned through participation in CAP’s aerospace/STEM education program. STEM kits, as they are commonly referred to, are available to units that include rocketry, small unmanned aerial systems, coding, etc.

Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,944 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 60,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to about 25,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information. For local squadron information please visit ar095.cap.gov or Facebook and Instagram @swrar095.

