CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Another Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on March 27

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host another COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic on Saturday, March 27. Per guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services, persons 50 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, individuals in Phase 1A and 1B categories and those who work in a school serving early learning, pre-K, or K-12 grade levels or work as a licensed childcare provider are also eligible. This includes teachers, staff, and bus drivers.

This round of Pfizer first-dose vaccinations is also occurring by appointment only. Walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available . To schedule an appointment for Saturday, March 27, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.

When you visit vaccinate.christushealth.org, you will be asked to answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen to determine if you meet guidelines for receiving the vaccine. Individuals may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.