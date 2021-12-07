Patricia Simmons

Advertisement

Patricia Ann Simmons, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Simmons was born August 31, 1940, in Deport, Texas to Fred and Hazel Shuman. She and her husband, Jack, wed on December 26, 1959, and were married for 62 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Gerry Bryson; two brothers, James Shuman, and John Shuman and one great-grandson.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Simmons; one son, Jay Simmons; one daughter Denita Martin; seven grandchildren, Stephen Martin, Kevin Martin, Dustin Martin, Cassy Meisenheimer, Chelsea Simmons, Lindsey Simmons, and Addison Simmons; and six great-grandchildren along with other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Eylau Christian Cemetery with Bro. Roy Freeman officiating.

Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

