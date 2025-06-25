Arkadelphia Man Sentence to 20 years for high-speed chase on I-30

Sponsor

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — On Monday, June 23, 2025, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Blake Batson sentenced Christopher Trentell Penny, 29, of Arkadelphia, to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for felony Fleeing in a Vehicle Causing Danger.

“Flight from law enforcement is a serious threat to our officers and the public at large. We are serious about prosecuting vehicle pursuits and will continue to prosecute these sorts of cases to protect our community and motorists,” Ninth District Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner said during the trial.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) Trooper attempted to stop Penny for a traffic violation on August 29, 2024, around 1 p.m., on Interstate 30 eastbound near the 76-mile marker south of Caddo Valley. Penny pulled over into a service station but fled as the Trooper exited his vehicle.

Penny re-entered I-30 eastbound, traveling more than 130 mph while passing vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate, weaving in and out of traffic recklessly, and forcing other motorists into the median and shoulder.

The pursuit continued for approximately nine miles before the Trooper was able to execute a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a stop.

Troopers took Penny into custody without incident and transported him to the Clark County Detention Center. The pursuit ended without injury to officers, the suspect, or bystanders.

“Earlier this year, we met with elected state prosecutors and came together to send a strong message against fleeing from law enforcement. I commend Prosecutor Turner for fulfilling the commitment to prosecute those who endanger the lives of innocent civilians and Troopers,” said Colonel Mike Hagar, Director of the ASP.