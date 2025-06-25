Boil Water Notice Rescinded

Sponsor

On June 24th, 2025, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Texarkana, Texas public water system, ID 0190004, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The locations affected are Phenie St to Caddo St on Willis St and Lelia St.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of June 25, 2025.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Corey Atkinson or Chris Cagle, Texarkana Water Utilities, at (903) 798 3850. If these individuals are unavailable, someone at this number will be able to answer your questions. If for any reason you cannot reach the number above, you may call (903) 277 0805 or (501) 288 5195 at any time.