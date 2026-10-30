Arkansas News

Arkansas High Class of 1991 marks 35th reunion with Pig Pantry donation

X
Arkansas High School Class of 1991 members in pink shirts stand with carts of donated food in front of a red Razorback wall
Members of the Arkansas High School Class of 1991 gathered at the school with food and essential items donated to the Pig Pantry as part of their 35th reunion earlier this month. (Submitted photo)

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Members of the Arkansas High School Class of 1991 marked their 35th reunion earlier this month by giving back to their alma mater.

Classmates collected food and essential items and donated them to the school’s Pig Pantry, which provides help to students and families in need.

Arkansas High EAST students, led by teacher Carla Phares, have run the pantry for several years, preparing boxes of food for students who need them, TXKtoday reported last November.

The donation drive was part of the reunion festivities and reflected the class’s continued commitment to the school and community that helped shape their lives, the class said in a news release.

While the reunion gave classmates a chance to reconnect and celebrate 35 years of memories, it also served as a reminder that the spirit of being a Razorback lives on through generosity, unity and service to others, according to the release.

“Once a Razorback, always a Razorback,” the class said.

Class of 1991 members in pink shirts hold a 1991 sign inside the Arkansas High EAST room
Canned goods, rice and cereal collected by the Arkansas High Class of 1991
A basket and bags of donated food on a stage at Arkansas High School
Bags of groceries and canned vegetables donated to the Pig Pantry
Classmates load bags of donations into a wagon from a vehicle
Bags of donated food on a table inside the Arkansas High Pig Pantry
Blue and paper grocery bags filled with donations in the Pig Pantry
The Arkansas High School Class of 1991 collected food and essential items for the school’s Pig Pantry. Submitted photos. Tap any photo to open it full size.
Share this story
X
Next storyJuvenile found dead after reported shooting in Stamps; State Police investigating