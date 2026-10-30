Arkansas High Class of 1991 marks 35th reunion with Pig Pantry donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Members of the Arkansas High School Class of 1991 marked their 35th reunion earlier this month by giving back to their alma mater.

Classmates collected food and essential items and donated them to the school’s Pig Pantry, which provides help to students and families in need.

Arkansas High EAST students, led by teacher Carla Phares, have run the pantry for several years, preparing boxes of food for students who need them, TXKtoday reported last November.

The donation drive was part of the reunion festivities and reflected the class’s continued commitment to the school and community that helped shape their lives, the class said in a news release.

While the reunion gave classmates a chance to reconnect and celebrate 35 years of memories, it also served as a reminder that the spirit of being a Razorback lives on through generosity, unity and service to others, according to the release.

“Once a Razorback, always a Razorback,” the class said.

The Arkansas High School Class of 1991 collected food and essential items for the school’s Pig Pantry. Submitted photos. Tap any photo to open it full size.

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