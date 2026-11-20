TEXARKANA, Ark. — Miller County has been “put on notice” that the state may pull its inmates out of the correction center in the old St. Michael Hospital downtown and close it, a circuit judge told county budget writers Monday.

The warning comes as state lawmakers are being told Arkansas will need room for about 5,000 more prisoners within 10 years, and that community correction centers like the one in Texarkana are the cheapest way to make it.

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Circuit Judge Carlton Jones raised the possibility during a Quorum Court budget committee meeting, when justices of the peace asked where county offices might go if the building closes.

“We’ve been kind of put on the notice that the Department of Correction may pull their prisoners from there and just basically close that facility out,” Jones said.

Circuit Judge Carlton Jones speaks to the Miller County Quorum Court’s budget committee Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Miller County video)

Jones did not say who notified the county or when. He said he was “not 100% sure” a closure would force county offices out of the building, but called it something “we’ve been keeping in the back of our minds.”

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He said the public defender’s office, with four or five people, would need space, and juvenile probation might as well.

County Judge-elect Lynn McDowell, who takes office in January, brought it up first. He told the committee he may need courthouse office space “if St. Michael’s closes down, as I hear they are.”

In an interview Friday, McDowell said he knows of no decision. “There is no plan right now that I know of,” he said.

“I know a lot of local businesses use workers out of that facility,” said Justice of the Peace Jimmy Cowart, who chaired the meeting.

‘Maintenance guys talking out loud’

McDowell said the idea grew out of a maintenance audit of the building. He said the people who did the audit put the cost of bringing it up to date, including asbestos removal and plumbing, at about $41 million, and concluded a new facility could be built for less.

“So really it’s just the maintenance guys talking out loud,” McDowell said. “No administrative input or decisions have been made.”

He said state Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, had no knowledge of it as of last week, and that the state has been looking for ways to cut repair costs at the building, including hiring a roofer.

McDowell said he has also heard that Hope, Fulton and Prescott are willing to donate land for new units. “Whether it’s rumor or not, I don’t know, but I sure hope not,” he said.

He said the building houses two state correction units, with 180 approved positions between them, plus a parole and probation office he estimated has at least 50 more. Losing that many jobs “would hurt Texarkana,” he said.

“Probation will be a huge problem for Texarkana citizens who no longer have supervision locally,” McDowell said.

He said he does not expect a quick move. A new building would need money the Legislature does not have on its agenda, he said, and the state would have to deal with its shortage of about 2,000 prison beds before doing anything with the St. Michael’s building.

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What the state has said

The idea first surfaced in an internal Department of Corrections document. An unsigned “expansion opportunity plan,” attached to a June 5 email from the department’s chief of staff, was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a public records request and published in August.

The four-page plan calls for “a complete utilization assessment” of the Texarkana facility, which it describes as a community correction center, a community supervision office and work release.

“This facility has so many structural deficiencies that a determination needs to be made whether continuing to attempt to patch the building is fiscally responsible, or whether a move should be considered,” the plan says.

It names two places the inmates could go. One is a new facility “such as that currently at Texarkana” on land near Hope that it says was offered to the state as a donation. The Texarkana supervision office would be combined with the one in Hope.

The other is Osceola, in northeast Arkansas, where the plan says a roughly $20 million expansion of a community correction center “would provide housing for that population” if Texarkana “were to be vacated and the decision was made to not build another facility in that area.”

The plan gives no repair estimate for the Texarkana building and no timeline. A spokesman for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Democrat-Gazette in August that the emails were “an exchange of ideas by staff” and do not set state policy.

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The building

The Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center is at 506 Walnut St. A 2022 accreditation audit describes it as the former St. Michael Hospital, built in 1948, with a seven-floor main building. The state has run a corrections program there since 1995.

It is a residential treatment center for men, not a conventional prison. The 2022 audit listed 133 full-time employees: 71 in security, 35 in treatment and 27 in administration.

The center held 527 people on Oct. 1 against a capacity of 610, according to the department’s report to lawmakers.

The state’s Texarkana work-release unit, the Texarkana Regional Correction Center, is listed at 305 E. Fifth St. It held 133 men on Nov. 2, five more than its capacity of 128.

Lawmakers told to expand centers like it

The House and Senate Judiciary committees, co-chaired by Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, have held a series of hearings this fall on how many prison beds Arkansas needs. On Oct. 26 they spent six hours on bills meant to reduce the number.

At the most recent hearing, Nov. 10, Marshall Clement of the Council of State Governments Justice Center told lawmakers the state’s prison population is projected to grow from 19,435 in 2024 to 24,877 in 2036.

“You’ll see 5,000 more people in your state’s prison population in 10 years,” Clement said.

At about $275,000 a bed to build and $70 a day to operate, he said, that growth would cost about $2 billion more over the decade.

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Clement said more than 70% of Arkansas prison admissions are people sent back for violating probation or parole, compared with a national average of 32%. Asked for the single most important step, he pointed to facilities like the one in Texarkana.

“One option would be to expand community correction centers and use them for virtually all of your supervision revocations,” he said.

Joe Profiri, a senior adviser to Sanders and former corrections secretary, told the committees the state has added 1,500 prison beds in recent years and still has “almost 3,000 people backed up in county jails.”

“I don’t think that we can completely resolve the issue absent additional capacity in our prison system and our community correction centers,” Profiri said.

Hempstead County came up at the same hearing. Franklin County residents who oppose the 3,000-bed prison planned there urged lawmakers to build smaller prisons “in locations that want and need these beds” and said two land offers of more than 400 acres each have been made in Hempstead County.

The county’s stake

State prisons held 16,867 people on Nov. 2 in space designed for 15,362, and another 2,488 state inmates were waiting in county jails, according to the Division of Correction’s monthly report.

Some of them are in Miller County. A legislative research paper counted 85 state inmates in the Miller County jail in July, out of 341 inmates in a jail with 287 beds.

Jail staff told the budget committee Nov. 5 that the jail averages about 350 inmates and that it costs $72 a day to house one. The state pays counties $40 a day for each state inmate.

The county has moved hundreds of thousands of dollars from its general fund to cover jail costs this year, and medical costs at the jail are expected to top $1 million.

What’s next

The Judiciary committees plan to meet again about 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern. Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, the Senate chair, said the Board of Corrections has been invited and the date could change.

The legislative session opens Jan. 11.

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