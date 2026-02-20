Arkansas Missing/Endangered Child Advisory Issued for 16-Year-Old Natalie Aviles in Fayetteville

SPONSOR

An Arkansas Missing/Endangered Child Advisory has been issued for Natalie Aviles, 16, who was reported missing from Fayetteville in Washington County.

According to advisory information, Aviles was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at a home on North Chestnut Avenue in Fayetteville. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Aviles is described as a mixed-race female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 185 pounds, with black hair that has a red tint. Clothing description is unknown, but she is reported to wear glasses. Additional identifying features include a freckled face, a septum piercing, and scars on her right shoulder and upper thigh.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.