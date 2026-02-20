ARKANSAS STATE POLICE SEIZE MORE THAN 775 POUNDS OF ILLEGAL NARCOTICS IN RECENT TRAFFIC STOPS

SPONSOR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have recently seized more than 775 pounds of illegal narcotics and made multiple arrests in a series of traffic stops across the state, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

On February 17, Troopers stopped a grey sedan on Interstate 40 in Crawford County for a traffic violation. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 45 pounds of illegal marijuana concealed in vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk. The passenger, Jatorria Lewis of Memphis, was arrested and booked at the Crawford County Detention Center on felony drug charges. The driver of the ride-booking service transporting Lewis was released with a traffic warning. Lewis was reportedly traveling from Oklahoma City to Little Rock.

Earlier in the week, on February 16, ASP was alerted by the U.S. Marshals Service about a suspect vehicle that had fled in Memphis. The vehicle was located in a hotel parking lot in Marion, where officers approached suspect Gevonte Brown, 24, of Memphis. Brown attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. Troopers recovered 19 pounds of marijuana and two firearms from the scene, one of which was confirmed stolen. Brown, who had outstanding warrants in Tennessee, was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center on multiple felony charges.

In an earlier incident on February 6, ASP Troopers stopped a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County, discovering around 115 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in multiple cardboard boxes. The driver, 45-year-old Pedro Lorenzo Valdez, was arrested and booked at the Hot Spring County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and related offenses. Valdez claimed he was en route from Dallas to Little Rock.

A significant seizure occurred on January 29 when a Trooper stopped a Sprinter van on Interstate 40 near Carlisle. The search revealed 24 trash bags containing approximately 600 pounds of illegal marijuana along with 15 boxes of THC products. The driver, Kemal Malicbegovic, 44, from Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested and taken to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Detention Center, facing felony charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Malicbegovic indicated he was traveling from Los Angeles to Greensboro.

These incidents underscore the Arkansas State Police’s commitment to addressing drug trafficking in the state and ensuring the safety of its roads and communities.