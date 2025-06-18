Arkansas Residents Can Now Apply for 2025 Public Land Alligator Hunting Permits

Sponsor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has opened the application period for the 2025 public land alligator hunt, giving licensed Arkansas residents the rare opportunity to harvest one of the state’s most elusive reptiles.

To apply, individuals must be 16 or older and possess either a Resident Sportsman Hunting License or a Lifetime Sportsman’s Permit. Applications are submitted online and carry a $5 nonrefundable fee. However, not all residents are eligible — anyone with 18 or more violation points on their record is disqualified from applying.

Successful applicants will receive permits to hunt designated areas during the state’s managed alligator season. Public hunting zones include:

Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D’Arc WMA

Sulphur River WMA

Little River below Millwood Lake

Millwood Lake

Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex

Yellow Lake (Pine Bluff Arsenal)

The Delta Complex (including Lake Chicot, Wilson Brake Lake, Lake Wallace, Lake Enterprise, and Grand Lake)

The Millwood Lake hunt now operates under a quota system, with 12 permits available to fill 9 total tags. Hunters must check in each night at agfc.com or by phone to determine whether the quota has been met. Once all tags are filled, Millwood Lake hunting will be closed for the season.

Additionally, those selected for the Yellow Lake hunt at Pine Bluff Arsenal must undergo and pass a background check administered by Arsenal officials before participating.

These tightly regulated hunts are part of Arkansas’s conservation efforts to manage the state’s growing alligator population. Alligator hunting on other public lands not listed remains strictly prohibited.

Applications must be submitted within the designated timeframe, and permits are awarded via a random draw. For full details and application links, visit www.agfc.com.