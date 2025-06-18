Sponsor

Tammy Lynn Stanley, age 60, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. She was the beloved daughter of Donald and Melba Cheney, who welcomed Tammy home at the eternal gates of Heaven.

Tammy was born on October 6, 1964, in Texarkana, Texas, where she spent most of her life before moving to Dallas to be near her son and daughter-in-law. She was a devoted Christian. She shared the Gospel with many and was known to pray for people on the spot when learning of a person’s needs. Tammy graduated from Texarkana Community College with Phi Theta Kappa honors, where she earned an associate’s degree in arts and elementary education. Tammy was primarily a homemaker, but she worked for several years to provide for her family. When at home, she was always accompanied by one of her toy poodles, Corey or Rocky.

Tammy was an accomplished pianist and lover of music. Tammy’s heart held boundless love for everyone she encountered, and her warmth and zest for life radiated in every room she entered. Tammy provided the world a glimpse of God’s agape love, and her boisterous laughter, infectious smiles, and warm hugs will be remembered by all those who knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Madelyn Stanley of Dallas, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly and Alex Drew of Rogers, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Shanna Cheney of Texarkana, Texas; a niece, Jillian Cheney, and nephew, Jackson Cheney; three grandchildren, Mia Stanley, A.J. Drew and Levi Drew, and a host of friends and other relatives.

The Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, with Rev. Brendan Voss officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Hills Cemetery in Bradley, Arkansas.

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Tammy Lynn Stanley, please click here to visit our sympathy store.