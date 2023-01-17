Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund accepting Summer 2023 scholarship applications

Advertisement

Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is March 15.

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training. A full list of eligibility guidelines is available at aspsf.org/eligibility.

“ASPSF gave me the opportunity to have my nursing boards paid for without taking out a loan. I work 16 hours a week due to the demands of nursing school, so money is very tight. And with the scholarship, I am able to

be stress-free and make ends meet,” said recipient Jacoya, who’s studying nursing at Texarkana College.

Advertisement

If awarded, recipients can use the funds for any combination of school and/or household

expenses that remove a financial burden and help the student stay in school. Scholarships are combined with wraparound services — including workshops, mentorships, and tutoring — to create a support system helping single parents along their higher education journey to graduation and professional employment.

If a single parent is not attending summer school, he or she can apply later for another semester. Here are upcoming ASPSF scholarship application openings and deadlines:

• Fall 2023 Semester: Apply between April 15-June 15, 2023

• Spring 2024 Semester: Apply between Aug. 15-Oct. 15, 2023

For more information about Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund — which has awarded more than $30 million in scholarships across the state to single parents since 1990 — contact ASPSF Program Manager Sandra Warren at swarren@aspsf.org or (870) 330-7371.

About Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund works to create stronger, more educated, and more self-sufficient families. Through scholarships and services, ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children. For information about scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give, visit www.aspsf.org.

