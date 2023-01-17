Advertisement

So Fun Ho, age 72, of Atlanta, Texas, died Friday, January 13, 2023 in a local hospital.

Ms. Ho was born August 9, 1950 in China and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Chi Hung Lo of Woodside, New York; children, Jannie Brannan and husband Anthony of Atlanta, Texas and Kam Yiu Chui of Coram, New York; two brothers, Stephen Ho and wife Queenie of Staten Island, New York and Hubert Ho and wife Wendy of New Hyde Park, New York; one sister, So Man Ho of Staten Island, New York; grandchildren, Cassidy Brannan, Casey Brannan, Aidan Brannan, Keegan Brannan, Cody Chui and Kyle Chui.

A Celebration of life will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

