Maud Man Arrested After Cybertip Leads To Child Abuse Images

Maud Man Accused Of Possessing Images Of Child Sex Abuse

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–Bail has been set at $150,000 for a Maud, Texas, man

accused of possessing digital images depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

Clinton Albert Denton, 54, was arrested last weekend on the charge and

remains in custody, records show. Officials in Bowie County received a

cybertip that originated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited

Children regarding images of child sexual abuse, according to a probable

cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

Evidence linking the images to online accounts and a phone number

reportedly led investigators to Denton, the affidavit said. Several images

allegedly discovered on Denton’s devices involved prepubescent girls being

sexually abused by adult men, the affidavit said.

If convicted, Denton faces two to 20 years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Denton is

represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.