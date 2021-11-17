ArkLaTex 100 Club Presents $30,000 to Families of Local Police Officer, Firefighter who Died in Line of Duty

Advertisement

The ArkLaTex 100 Club recently presented the immediate families of two local men who died in the line of duty $15,000 to help the families pick up the pieces in the aftermath of tragedy.

Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died in July at age 54 from COVID-19 complications. McClure began his career with the TTPD more than 25 years ago and has also served with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, where he was in the criminal investigation division.

Lucas Stephenson, assistant fire chief with the Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call on October 26. Stephenson was 25 years old and had been a firefighter since 2013.

The ArkLaTex 100 Club presented McClure’s and Stephenson’s immediate families with $15,000 each and is asking the public for donations to help replenish the funds.

The club is the only all-volunteer organization that supports police and fire fighters in Bowie and Miller Counties. In addition to helping the families of those who die in the line of duty, the club also provides grants to local agencies for life-saving equipment.

“In order to provide financial support for the families of our fallen officers and firefighters, we rely on donations from our community,” said Kelley Crisp, ArkLaTex 100 Club President. “We have a critical need to replenish those funds so we can be prepared to help other families in the future, so we’re asking for the community’s help. If you want to show your support for our law enforcement, firefighters and first responders, please consider joining the ArkLaTex 100 Club or making a one-time donation.”



Crisp said anyone interested in donating to support police and fire fighters in our area may give online at www.TheArkLaTex100Club.org or mail donations to ArkLaTex 100 Club, 2801 Richmond Rd. PMB 100, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

