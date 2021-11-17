Advertisement

James Arthur Parks 70, was born October 9, 1951 in Mandeville, AR to the late Lillie Mae and Willie Parks, Sr. He departed this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

James was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, a Skilled Brick Layer and Baker for Albertsons.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, his Wife, Joyce Parks and his Brother, Christopher Parks.

He leaves to cherish his memories:

Six Brothers: Willie (Helen) Parks, Jackie Parks, Jewel Parks, Leonard Parks, Hanie Waller, Jr. and Darrell (Cynthia) Parks.

Five Sisters: Mary Sampson, Veola (Jeff) Mains-Parker, June (Aaron) Fezell, Julia Tyson and Schlandra Waller.

And a Host of Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Graveside Service Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Fairhaven Cemetery under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

