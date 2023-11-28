ARNEC Pinning Ceremony Scheduled for December 14, 2023

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a nurse pinning ceremony for the Arkansas Rural Nursing Education Consortium (ARNEC) program graduates on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Hempstead Hall.

About ARNEC:

ARNEC is a consortium of five community and technical colleges located in rural areas of Arkansas. ARNEC was created to provide LPNs/LVNs the opportunity to take the next step towards advancing their careers in nursing by earning an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree (AASN). This prepares students to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam and apply for a Registered Nursing (RN) license.

For more information, visit https://www.arnec.org.

