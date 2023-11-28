Evelyn West

Sponsor

Evelyn Anne Miroir West, 86, departed this life on November 22, 2023, with her four surviving children by her side.

Evelyn Anne was born on November 5, 1937, in Texarkana, Texas to Marius Phillip (Pete) Miroir and Evelyn Wood Miroir. After graduating from Texas High School in 1956, she attended Texarkana Community College where she was a member of the Starlets, the school’s dance team. She then went on to attend Texas Christian University where she received her Associates Degree.

Evelyn Anne was mother to five children and many beloved pets through the years. She enjoyed watching old movies and never tired of learning more about her Catholic faith. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and very active in the Republican party and several related organizations, including the Republican Women’s Club. She was a Bowie County precinct chair and served in elections for many years.

Evelyn Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Evelyn Miroir, infant-brother, Marius P. Miroir, III, her son, Reverend Father James P. West, and the love of her life, Gary A. West.

She is survived by four children, Misti Stewart, Kyle West, Dawn Swartz and husband Richard, and Christopher West; one grandson, Alex Swartz; and cousins, Annette Ulmer and Beverly McDowell.

Rosary and visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 30, at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow immediately, at Holy Cross Cemetery, next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Immediately following burial, the family will receive guests in the Sacred Heart Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Catholic Charities, 202 W. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702 or Texarkana Animal League at 5820 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX 75503 or online at www.texarkanaanimalleague.org.

