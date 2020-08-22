Arrests made in online sting

Advertisement

Last week two men were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor in Bowie County for allegedly attempting to arrange sex with a 15-year-old girl.

An agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety posed as a 15-year-old girl in an ad placed on a website known for human trafficking and prostitution, according to probable cause affidavits. The ad generated responses from at least two men who arranged to meet the agent they thought was a 15-year-old girl at a Nash, Texas, convenience store.

Larry Parsons, 46, of Texarkana, Texas, allegedly sent a picture of $75 in his communications with the agent. Following his arrest Parsons allegedly told investigators “he wanted to try something new while referring to sex with a 15-year-old minor.”

Advertisement

Parsons was arrested Aug. 13 and released Aug. 14 on a $50,000 bond.

Joshua Oakes, 34, of Americas, Georgia, allegedly agreed to pay $100 to the agent he believed was a 15-year-old girl and sent a photo of himself and his truck. Oakes was arrested at a Nash convenience store Aug. 14. for online solicitation of a minor and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds that total $55,000.

