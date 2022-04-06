Art of the 3D Panoramic Egg Using Sugar Molding Course To Be Held at UA Hope Campus

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host an Art of the 3D Panoramic Egg Using Sugar Molding course on April 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus. The class offers a chance for the students to relax and release their inner artist while they try their hand at decorating and designing eggs just in time for Easter. The sugar-molded eggs are great for gifts or home décor.

Terri James instructs the course, and the cost is $30 per student.

For more information or to sign up, call Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

