Ashdown Man Faces Rape Charge After Victim Identified In Child Exploitation Investigation

Rape Charge Added For Ashdown Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

ASHDOWN, Ark–An Ashdown man who was arrested last month for allegedly

possessing images of child sexual exploitation is now facing a rape charge

in Little River County as well.

Loyd “Robert” Walker, 43, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a

teen girl who lived with him and his daughter at his home in Ashdown from

June 2023 to March 2024, according to a probable cause affidavit. Walker’s

daughter and the alleged victim had a “lifelong friendship,” the affidavit

said.

After Walker’s arrest in January for possession of child sexual abuse

material, investigators with the Ashdown Police Dept. identified the girl

in a photograph and interviewed her. She reportedly told investigators that

she was 17 in the image discovered on Walker’s phone and that “it was an

altered photo of her that depicted her to be nude.”

During the first sexual assault, which allegedly occurred in December 2023,

Walker allegedly attacked the girl in the early hours one morning, telling

her “she better behave and not be a bad girl” as he held her down.

Walker allegedly led the girl to believe he would harm her and her family

if she told anyone about the abuse, reportedly describing skills he said

he’d obtained through military service. Walker allegedly hit the girl in

her “face, stomach and buttocks with a belt to rape her.”

Walker first came to the attention of authorities in Little River County

through a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited

Children in November. They obtained cell phones from Walker with a search

warrant and a forensic analysis allegedly revealed child sexual abuse

material on the device.

If convicted of rape, Walker faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Bail

on the charge has been set at $150,000, records show.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir.