Ashdown Man Faces Rape Charge After Victim Identified In Child Exploitation Investigation

Rape Charge Added For Ashdown Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn
ASHDOWN, Ark–An Ashdown man who was arrested last month for allegedly
possessing images of child sexual exploitation is now facing a rape charge
in Little River County as well.
Loyd “Robert” Walker, 43, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a
teen girl who lived with him and his daughter at his home in Ashdown from
June 2023 to March 2024, according to a probable cause affidavit. Walker’s
daughter and the alleged victim had a “lifelong friendship,” the affidavit
said.
After Walker’s arrest in January for possession of child sexual abuse
material, investigators with the Ashdown Police Dept. identified the girl
in a photograph and interviewed her. She reportedly told investigators that
she was 17 in the image discovered on Walker’s phone and that “it was an
altered photo of her that depicted her to be nude.”
During the first sexual assault, which allegedly occurred in December 2023,
Walker allegedly attacked the girl in the early hours one morning, telling
her “she better behave and not be a bad girl” as he held her down.
Walker allegedly led the girl to believe he would harm her and her family
if she told anyone about the abuse, reportedly describing skills he said
he’d obtained through military service. Walker allegedly hit the girl in
her “face, stomach and buttocks with a belt to rape her.”
Walker first came to the attention of authorities in Little River County
through a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited
Children in November. They obtained cell phones from Walker with a search
warrant and a forensic analysis allegedly revealed child sexual abuse
material on the device.
If convicted of rape, Walker faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Bail
on the charge has been set at $150,000, records show.
Walker is scheduled to appear in court next month.
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir.