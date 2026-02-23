Texarkana police seek 2 on felony animal cruelty warrants after 14 cats found dead

SPONSOR

Police say the cats were allegedly left without food or water for nearly a month at a Magnolia Street home.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for help locating two people wanted on felony warrants for cruelty to animals.

Police said Rebecca Cummings, 37, and Coty Nipper, 40, are wanted after Animal Control officers were called to a Magnolia Street home for a welfare check on animals.

According to police, officers found that after an eviction, Cummings and Nipper allegedly left 14 cats locked inside the house for nearly a month without food or water. Police said all 14 cats died from starvation.

Anyone with information on where Cummings or Nipper may be is asked to call police at 903-798-3116.

Tips can also be submitted to Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867) or online at www.p3tips.com. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous, and a cash reward may be available if information leads to an arrest.