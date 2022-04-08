Ashley Barker named Pleasant Grove ISD Director of Learning Services

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Ashley Barker for the Director of Learning Services position in their meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Barker is the current principal at Pleasant Grove Middle School, and she has been with the Pleasant Grove Independent School District for 14 years. During her time with the Pleasant Grove Independent School District, Barker has taught third grade, fifth grade, and held positions as Pleasant Grove Elementary, Intermediate, and High School Assistant Principal. Her career began at New Boston ISD teaching third and fourth grade.

“Mrs. Barker’s leadership experiences, knowledge, and understanding of our systems are crucial to leading the growth of our students and staff. She has done a tremendous job of leading our middle school campus,” Superintendent Chad Pirtle said. “I look forward to working with Mrs. Barker as we continue in our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students.”

Barker graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 2004, and she earned her Master of Science in Education Administration in 2008 from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. Barker is currently working on her doctorate in Education Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce. Barker and her husband, Chris, have one son, Easton.

