Trice Students Advance to SAU Regional Science Fair

Trice Elementary School held a campus science fair for the fifth grade in early April. There were nearly 100 entries at the campus level fair. The judges were Delbert Dowdy, Denise Johnson, Catherine Howard, Bryan Bolt, and Robert Howard. The categories consisted of biological science, physical science, engineering science, and environmental sciences. The first, second, third places, and honorable mentions were registered for the Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Regional Science Fair in Magnolia, Arkansas.

On April 1, the Trice winners attended the SAU Regional Science Fair and awaited the judges’ decision. While waiting, the students had an opportunity to attend the Physics Show that was taking place on the college campus, and they were allowed to tour SAU’s Science and Agriculture Departments. Additionally, students were allowed to observe other projects from school districts across the state of Arkansas.

Trice science teacher Julie Carver said the science fairs provided students at Trice an opportunity to experience authentic learning approaches in the science curriculum which allowed them to pose a question and investigate the world around them.

“These authentic learning opportunities are essential for the students in and out of the science classroom and are also needed to further the development of a global society,” Carver stated. “Authentic learning experiences allow students to gain an understanding of how to question the world around them and find the answers to those questions on their own.”

The winners are:

Biological Science

1st Biological Science – Emma Walker

2nd Biological Science – Linley Nine

Physical Science



2nd Physical Science – Chelsea Harvey

Environmental Science

1st Environmental – Addison Edwards

2nd Environmental – Kiera Gilliard

3rd Ag/Earth/Environmental – Jaslyn McRaney

Engineering

1st Engineering – Jenna Lumpkin

3rd Engineering – Erin Hatfield

