Atlanta City Council Appoints Danica Porter as City Manager

Atlanta Mayor Marshall James Brooks announced that the City Council had appointed Danica Porter to become the next City Manager of Atlanta, Texas following the retirement of longtime City Manager David Cockrell.

Porter has been employed at the City of Atlanta for the past 11 years, and her most recent role was the Director of Finance/City Clerk. Danica holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

Mayor Brooks said, “Danica is a solid choice for the City Manager role and the entire Council looks forward to serving with her in the coming years.”

Porter is a member of the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Association and the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas.

She is married to Tony Porter who is a route manager for Waste Management. They have two daughters, Antonia, and Alyssa, who keep them busy with sports. In her free time, you can find her in the stands cheering on her daughters.

