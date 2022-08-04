Chris Chancellor

Advertisement

Christopher Miles Chancellor, age 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Chris was born July 1, 1967, in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He was a Christian and was employed with Tyson. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Razorbacks fan. Chris was the kind of person who could always make you laugh, even if you were having a bad day.

He is survived by his daughter, Maegan Burrows of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother and her companion, Brenda Green and Johnny Russell of Texarkana, Arkansas; his father and his companion, James Chancellor and Nettie Solley of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Patrick Powell of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kara Chancellor of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Elijah, Brooklyn, Latham, and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Hart officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

