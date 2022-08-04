Larry Eugene Blackwell

Advertisement

Larry (Dobie) Eugene Blackwell entered this earth April 24, 1949, from the union of Rosie Lee and RC Blackwell in Little Rock, AR. He was the third of ten children.

His school education: Sunset School, Dunbar High School & Job Corp (Certified Welder)

His employment: Creosote Plant and Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant.

He was a family man that loved his nephews and nieces. He also had a passion for music.

He was preceded in death by his father: RC Blackwell, mother: Rosie Lee Blackwell, sister: Janice Cannon, and brother: Kennedy Jackson.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories:



Sisters: Carolyn Riley of New Boston, TX; Marilyn Blackwell of Texarkana, TX; Linda (Dennis) Lee of Cleburne, TX.

Brothers: William Blackwell, SR of Texarkana, TX; Louis (Emma) Blackwell of Texarkana, AR; Curtis (Brenda) Blackwell, SR of Texarkana, AR; Calvin (Sighle) Blackwell, SR of Texarkana, AR.

Aunt: Ruth Blackwell of Texarkana, TX



Uncles: Chester Dorhan of Jacksonville, AR; Lee Dorhan of Los Angeles, CA

11 nieces, 14 nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, August 5, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Terry Williams, Eulogist.

